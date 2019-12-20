Shashi Tharoor blames 'BJP-controlled cops' for violence during CAA protests

On Thursday, as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in different parts of India, at least three people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Karnataka's Mangaluru.

Now, on Friday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken to Twitter to point out a pattern of sorts.

Calling the deaths "tragic" he however said that "on a day filled with protests across India, the violence and chaos occurred mostly in BJP-ruled states (or in Delhi, BJP-controlled cops)."

"So Police elsewhere didn’t incite violence or agitate the protesters. Even policing is political," he added.