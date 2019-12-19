'Where will the immigrants settle in India?': Uddhav hits outs at BJP over CAA

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led a blistering attack against BJP on a range of issues including Citizenship Amendment Act, controversy over remark by Rahul Gandhi comment that I am not Savarkar, cow slaughter ban act, non resolution of Maharashtra Karnataka border issue and Maharashtra’s current state of finances.

Thackeray in his reply to debate on the Governor B S Koshyari’s address defended Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with NCP and Congress to form the government, saying that it is for the poor, farmers, downtrodden classes commuting in a rickshaw and not in bullet train. He reiterated that the government will fulfill promise to waive crop loan and transform the state in next five years

Thackeray, whose speech was full of punches and jibes at BJP, criticized the BJP led government at the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and asked how and where the government intended to settle Hindu immigrants in the country. He also accused the Centre of being biased towards Karnataka on the border dispute with Maharashtra over Belgaum.

On the new citizenship law, Thackeray said, “I would like to know how and where the Hindus from other countries are going to be settled. I don’t think you (Centre) have a plan for it.” Thackeray’s party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party.

Referring to the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belgaum. Thackeray alleged ‘’ The central government has taken Karnataka’s side and ignored Maharashtra in the legal battle before the Supreme Court. It was going on for last five years and everyone was kept in the dark.”

Further, Thackeray also talked on controversy over Rahul Gandhi remark involving Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. He asked the BJP to make its stand clear on Veer Savarkar’s view on cows. Savarkar apparently was of the opinion that cow is a useful animal, but it can be slaughtered and eaten after it is no longer useful.

Thackeray said Maharashtra is the prominent investment destination but attacked the Centre because number of investment proposals did not materialize due to erratic decisions such as the implementation of demonetization and Goods and Services Tax.