CAA: 2 killed in Karnataka, hundreds detained as protests erupt across India

Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of students, activists and others defying prohibitory orders to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law, resulting in violence in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, where two people were killed in police firing.

Besides, the two deaths in Mangaluru, a 25-year-old man died of firearm injury which he suffered while passing by a violent protest in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, but police claimed that the death was not linked to the agitation or any police action.

Curfew was imposed in Mangaluru where thousands of protesters ran amok.

Authorities resorted to barricading and clampdown on mobile services, including an unprecedented one in the national capital, while protesters also faced tear gas shelling and police batons at some places including in Uttar Pradesh where incidents of arson and stone pelting gave the protests a violent colour.

Opposition parties also joined forces to attack the Modi government on the new law which they said goes against the "idea of India", even as the ruling BJP asserted there would be no rethink on implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would also be brought in.