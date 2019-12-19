CAA Protests? Even Tejasvi Surya is impressed with this dude who wants to know if it's a dry day

Amid the Citizenship Amendment Act protests occurring across India, Section 144 was imposed in Bengaluru.

But even as the Bengaluru City Police took to Twitter to announce the same, not everyone had the same concerns.

"Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic (sic)" the police wrote.

For those who are not aware, the imposition of Section 144 makes the assembly of four or more people in an area is unlawful.