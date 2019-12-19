CAA Protests? Even Tejasvi Surya is impressed with this dude who wants to know if it's a dry day

Amid the Citizenship Amendment Act protests occurring across India, Section 144 was imposed in Bengaluru.
But even as the Bengaluru City Police took to Twitter to announce the same, not everyone had the same concerns.
"Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic (sic)" the police wrote.
For those who are not aware, the imposition of Section 144 makes the assembly of four or more people in an area is unlawful.
But while the police sought to reassure locals, one Twitter user had a rather different worry.
Will tomorrow be a dry day? asked a social media user. The police however were quick to reassure him, responding over the social media app and saying "Everything will run normal".
Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya seemed to be rather impressed with the person, sharing a screenshot of the conversation with the caption, "This guy has his priorities sorted"
In protest related news, hundreds of people, including noted historian Ramchandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka on Thursday for defying the prohibitory orders and staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said.
"About 200 people, including Guha, were taken into preventive custody at Town Hall in Bengaluru for assembling at the venue in the city centre and staging anti-CAA protests, defying the prohibitive order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)," a police official told reporters.
Though the police dispersed the first round of protesters by whisking the detainees away in buses, 200 more gathered at the spot post-noon after they were not allowed to stage demonstration at Mysore Bank circle and Freedom Park in the city centre, as a 3-day ban order is in force since 6 a.m. across the city and state.
(With inputs from IANS)
