Amid CAA protests in Delhi, 19 flights cancelled, many others delayed

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act today derailed normal life in the national capital.

As crew members and passengers alike got stuck in traffic jams, IndiGo airlines cancelled 19 flights, while 16 others were delayed.

Crew members were stuck in traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.

"Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate pax reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approx 20 departures (approx 10 per cent of our Delhi departures). We will take proactive measures if further cancellations required," IndiGo said in a statement.

"We are offering free move for passengers travelling to/from Delhi today basis seat availability. Cancellations can be done at no extra charge. Please reach out to us at Twitter/FB or chat with us," said the budget carrier in another tweet.