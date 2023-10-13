 SC Rejects Plea Challenging Election Of Jyotiraditya Scindia To Rajya Sabha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC Rejects Plea Challenging Election Of Jyotiraditya Scindia To Rajya Sabha

SC Rejects Plea Challenging Election Of Jyotiraditya Scindia To Rajya Sabha

While dismissing the said Special Leave Petition, the Bench observed that no case for interference with the Impugned Orders was made out by the Petitioner.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea challenging the election of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to the Rajya Sabha.

A bench comprising of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Sanjay Karol dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed challenging the election of Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia to the Rajya Sabha from the State of Madhya Pradesh.

What was the plea about?

The said Special Leave Petition challenged the framing of a preliminary issue in the election petition filed against Scindia to the effect of whether mere registration of an FIR constitutes a "pending criminal case" liable to be disclosed in the nomination papers of a prospective candidate under the Representation of People's Act, 1951, and the dismissal of the review petition filed challenging the order which the said preliminary issue was framed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Election: Hired & Fired Cadres Of Team Scindia In 2023 Assembly Polls
article-image

While dismissing the said Special Leave Petition, the Bench observed that no case for interference with the Impugned Orders was made out by the Petitioner.

Scindia was represented by Senior Counsels NK Mody and Siddharth Bhatnagar along with advocates Fareha Ahmed Khan and a team from Karanjawala & Co. Advocates, led by Tahira Karanjawala, Partner.

The Petitioner was represented by senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhary.

Read Also
MP Elections: Govt Employee Requests Commode At Polling Booth, Says 'Can't Perform Duty Otherwise'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Pakistani Betting App Kheloyar, Which Sponsored India-Ireland T20 Series, Under Scrutiny For Links...

Pakistani Betting App Kheloyar, Which Sponsored India-Ireland T20 Series, Under Scrutiny For Links...

Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report