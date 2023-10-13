SC Rejects Plea Challenging Election Of Jyotiraditya Scindia To Rajya Sabha

Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea challenging the election of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to the Rajya Sabha.

A bench comprising of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Sanjay Karol dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed challenging the election of Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia to the Rajya Sabha from the State of Madhya Pradesh.

What was the plea about?

The said Special Leave Petition challenged the framing of a preliminary issue in the election petition filed against Scindia to the effect of whether mere registration of an FIR constitutes a "pending criminal case" liable to be disclosed in the nomination papers of a prospective candidate under the Representation of People's Act, 1951, and the dismissal of the review petition filed challenging the order which the said preliminary issue was framed.

While dismissing the said Special Leave Petition, the Bench observed that no case for interference with the Impugned Orders was made out by the Petitioner.

Scindia was represented by Senior Counsels NK Mody and Siddharth Bhatnagar along with advocates Fareha Ahmed Khan and a team from Karanjawala & Co. Advocates, led by Tahira Karanjawala, Partner.

The Petitioner was represented by senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhary.

