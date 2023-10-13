 MP Elections: Govt Employee Requests Commode At Polling Booth, Says 'Can't Perform Duty Otherwise'
Another employee has claimed that he has pain in his hand and he cannot conduct the voting process smoothly, hence he should not be put on duty at any polling station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A government employee has made a unique request to avoid polling duty in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election to be held on Novermber 17. In an application addressed to Vidisha District Information Officer, the employee has written that he has pain in his knee, due to which he cannot sit in the toilet located at the polling station. Citing the same reason, he has requested not to assign him duty at the polling station.

Requests commode at polling booth

According to a NaiDunia report, the employee has also written that if he is kept in the polling duty, then arrangements for commode toilets should be made at the polling booth. Apart from this, another employee has claimed that he has pain in his hand and he cannot conduct the voting process smoothly, hence he should not be put on duty at any polling station.

During the election period, several government employees use health reasons to avoid polling duties. 

Only serious illness being considered

According to District Information Officer ML Ahirwar, who is looking after the duties during assembly elections, out of 400 such applications, 300 have been resolved, and the remaining 100 applications are in the process.  Ahirwar said that most of the applications are related to diseases. These applicants are being asked to submit the medical board certificate. Only those employees who are actually suffering from serious illness are being exempted from the election. The remaining applications are being rejected.

