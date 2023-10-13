Madhya Pradesh: Woman Delivers In Open After Nursing Staff Refuses To Admit Her Over Non-Payment In Bhind; Collector Suspends Matron

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in labour delivered her baby in open after the nursing staff refused to admit her to the maternal care ward in Bhind over non-payment. The nurse had demanded Rs 5000 from the woman's mother-in-law. As she expressed her inability to pay at the moment, the nurse chucked her out.

As soon as the district collector received the information, he ordered to replace the nursing staff in the maternity ward and suspended the matron.

Acting on the matter, Collector Sanjeev Srivastava reached the hospital on Thursday and called the mother-in-law of the pregnant woman. He ordered the staff to take off their masks and asked the woman to identify the accused nurse in the labour room.

Later, the mother-in-law couldn’t find the nurse who asked for money and she said that nurse is not among the current staff. Following which, Matron Rambai Raipuriya alleged that the woman (mother-in-law of the pregnant woman) is mad and lying.

As per information, the Collector has reprimanded the matron and suspended her. Also, instructions have been given to Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Goyal to replace the labor room nurses.

Collector Srivastava said, “The woman had given birth in the open. In this case, the nurses were identified before the mother-in-law of the mother-in-law, but that nurse was not present. The matter was serious, hence along with suspending the matron, instructions have been given to replace the labor room nurses.”

What is the matter?

Rakhi Parihar (24) was admitted to the district hospital at 4 am on Wednesday, after she started having the labour pain. The nurse arrived at nine in the morning for checkup and said that the delivery would not take place until the evening.

After an hour, when the pain turned severe, the mother-in-law went to the nurse again. That time the nurse said that it would cost ₹5,000, only after the payment, the patient would be taken to the delivery room. But when mother-in-law Guddi Bai argued that she did not have money, the nurse shouted at her and sent her away.

After this, the mother-in-law took her daughter-in-law out of the gate adjacent to the gallery. At 1.30 in the afternoon the mother gave birth to a son in the open. But the nurse did not shift the mother and child to the ward till 2 o'clock. In fact, she asked for money for recruitment also.

The mother and child remained lying in the open for 45 minutes. When the nurses' duty changed at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, the pregnant woman was shifted to the ward.

Collector Investigated The Matter

Collector Sanjeev Srivastava reached the district hospital in a personal vehicle at around 10 am on Thursday morning. The collector directly reached the maternal ward located on the second floor of the maternity ward.

The collector met the mother-in-law and asked her to tell everything without fear. If someone is putting pressure on her, let him know.He also went to the Civil Surgeon office.

Identification Parade Of Nurses After Removing Their Masks

In the maternity ward, the collector called all the nurses out of the labor room. The nurses were wearing masks. The collector asked the nurses to take off their masks. After this the Collector asked the woman to identify the nurse who asked for money and chased her away.

Seeing the nurses, the woman said she is not one of them, probably she has not come for duty today. When the Collector asked Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Goyal who was in charge of the maternity, Matron Ramabai Raipuriya came there.

The collector asked the matron which nurse had asked for money yesterday, then the matron looked at the woman and said that she is crazy and lying. On hearing this, the collector reprimanded the matron.

Checked CCTV Cameras

The Collector also checked the CCTV cameras of the maternity ward. Along with suspending the matron, the Collector also gave instructions to the Civil Surgeon to replace the nurses posted in the labor room.

