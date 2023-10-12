 MP: Cops Mistake Silver Trader For Smuggler, Seize Silver Worth ₹2.5 Crore During Checking Amid MCC
Keeping Madhya Pradesh assembly polls of 2023 in mind, checks have been imposed on National Highway 44 at UP-MP border.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Police mistook a silver trader for a smuggler and seized four quintals of silver (67 kilograms) worth ₹2.5 crore during checks at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, informed Sargar Division’s Malthon police on Thursday.

According to police, a silver trader was carrying the metal from Agra to supply it to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As police are carrying out checks across the state after implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the car seized along with the jewellery.

During investigation on Wednesday night, the police station recovered more than 4.5 quintals of silver anklets, bracelets and chains from the Eco Sports car. Police had also caught the silver supplier on the spot, who showed necessary documents and told that he was taking the silver ornaments from Agra to deliver them to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to Malthon Police, Superintendent of Police of Sagar has instructed for checking the border points prior to and during assembly elections. Hence, during intensive checking at Ata Border Check Post Naka, the police stopped a car after sensing suspicion. 

Silver Trader Was Going To Andhra And Telangana To Supply The Ornaments

Police found Umesh Goyal (45) and Amit Aggarwal (34) along with many jwellery including silver anklets, bracelets, chain and others weighing 467.666 kilograms. After that, police seized the silver and the car immediately and took the 2 into custody.

According to the current market, the price of all the ornaments was estimated to be ₹3,22,22187. 

The accused Umesh Goyal told that he is a resident of Agra and he has a silver manufacturing firm in Agra, he was taking the ornaments to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to supply. He also showed the firm bills of those ornaments.

