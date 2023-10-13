MP: Daughter Caught Using Mobile Phone In Class Room, Mother Slaps Teacher For Scolding Her

Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a mother allegedly slapped a female school teacher multiple times after she scolded her daughter for using mobile phone in the classroom in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened at a Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Lahar village of Bhind district on Thursday.

According to the information, the teacher confiscated the student's mobile and complained to her mother. On Thursday, the student, brought her mother and aunt to the school. As the teacher was complaining about the child, the duo ladies stood up and started slapping her back-to-back. The teacher reached the police station and registered a case against the student and her family.

According to the police, 42-year-old Sarla Parihar said that she is a teacher in Government Girls Higher School. She went to school at 10:30 am on Wednesday and was taking 10th standard classes. Meanwhile, student Srishti Tiwari sitting in the class was talking on mobile. When she stopped the student to find out who she was talking to, she started talking in a loud voice. After which, she took the student's mobile and told her mother Kiran Tiwari that she was talking on her mobile while sitting in the class and was misbehaving when she stopped it. The student's mother came to the school and said that you people do not teach the children. The matter ended there.

Mother and Aunt hurled abuses

Later, the teacher was going to teach in her class at around 1 pm on Thursday afternoon, when Srishti, her mother Kiran and aunt Babli reached school and started abusing. When she asked to stop abusing, all three started slapping her.

Seeing the dispute, school teachers Aradhana Chauhan, Somvati Devi, Nirmala Dabar and Bhavana Kaurav intervened.

The student's mother threatened her and said that it would not be good if you interfere with my daughter in the future.

After the incident, the teacher reached the police station and complained. Based on the teacher's report, police have registered a case against student Srishti Tiwari, mother Kiran Tiwari and Babli Tiwari.