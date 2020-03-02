SC dismisses curative petition of Nirbhaya rape convict Pawan Gupta; rejects stay on execution

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Nirbhaya rape convict Pawan Gupta. The death row convict had sought commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.

The news comes a day ahead of the scheduled execution of the convicts. The apex court also rejected the convict's application seeking a stay on the black warrant issued by the court for the execution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which considered the curative plea in-chamber dismissed it stating that the applications for oral hearing and for stay on the execution had been rejected.

"The curative petition is dismissed...," the bench, also comprising Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, said.