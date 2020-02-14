Nirbhaya rape case: SC dismisses Vinay Sharma's plea challenging rejection of mercy petition by President

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma's plea challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The SC said that there were no ground of judicial review of rejection of the mercy petition made out by the death row convict.

All material including Vinay Sharma's medical report had been placed before the President who applied his mind in rejection of mercy plea, the apex court said.

The court also cited Sharma's medical report to reject contention that he was mentally ill.