Sambit Patra hails 'independent and fearless' Kangana's take on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

BJP leader Sambit Patra does not shy away from speaking his mind, even in the face of adversity. A trait, it can be said, shared by actor Kangana Ranaut. It should then comes as no surprise that Patra should laud the actor for her "independent and fearless" opinions.
On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Mumbai Police officials say that the actor appears to have committed suicide, even as they added that investigations were underway.
Kangana Ranaut however believes that this was not a mere suicide. While many of the condolence posts that followed the actor's demise had made oblique references to problematic circumstances that may have contributed to Rajput's stress and state of mind, Kangana went a step further on Monday.
In a video that that was shared by her team on Twitter, the actor can be seen opining that this was not a suicide but a "planned murder", with the film industry playing a role. Perhaps not in the conventional sense, but as the caption of the video put it, "the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed Sushant to the edge".
Many appeared to agree with Kangana, with BJP leader Sambit Patra applauding her for her ability to "call a spade a spade" -- something that he said everyone must learn from her.
"On every occasion I find her views extremely clear without any “let me be politically clear” garnishing. Every daughter should be as independent and as fearless as one and only Kangana," he added.
A day earlier Patra had taken to Twitter to say that he was "sad to learn about the demise of a young actor".
"He was doing so well...why had he to go..(sic)," Patra had wondered.
