Gujarat Congress Chief Shaktisinh Gohil Challenges PM Modi Over Vaccine Data Negligence

Surat: Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Shaktisinh Gohil has ignited a fiery debate by demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged failure to collect comprehensive data on Covid-19 vaccinations in India. His call for accountability comes in the wake of mounting concerns over reported side effects of the Covishield vaccine and the purported lack of systematic data collection post-vaccination.

Shaktisinh Gohil, in a bold move, has urged Prime Minister Modi to address the glaring gap in data collection regarding Covid-19 vaccinations during his recent visit to Gujarat. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Gohil underscored the absence of a robust data collection mechanism, raising alarming questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccination drive.

Gohil emphasized the paramount importance of human life, stressing that no amount of negligence can justify the loss of a single life. He lamented the absence of meticulous data collection despite the World Health Organization's (WHO) directives urging countries to monitor and report vaccine-related adverse effects.

Moreover, Gohil pointed to WHO's emergency guidelines issued in 2023, which explicitly outlined the potential side effects of the vaccine. Despite these warnings, he lamented the apparent inertia on the part of the Indian government in addressing the issue and collecting vital data to safeguard public health.

Drawing attention to the significant number of Covishield doses administered in India, Gohil questioned the government's accountability, particularly in Gujarat, where over 10.53 crore vaccines were administered, albeit at a cost to the citizens. He raised concerns about the allocation of funds to private vaccine manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, instead of leveraging the expertise of government institutions like the Central Research Institute (CRI), renowned for its pioneering work in vaccine development.

Furthermore, Gohil criticized the alleged politicization of the issue, citing the backlash faced by opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi for raising legitimate concerns. He called for transparency in BJP's financial transactions with vaccine manufacturers and demanded accountability for any lapses leading to vaccine-related fatalities.

In a stern warning, Gohil hinted at potential legal repercussions, suggesting that criminal negligence charges under Section 304 might be invoked. He expressed hope that the judiciary, including the High Court and Supreme Court, would intervene to ensure accountability and justice for the victims of vaccine-related complications.