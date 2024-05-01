Viral Video: Assam BJP Leader Pauses Speech Midway After Hearing Azaan From Nearby Mosque

Piyush Hazarika |

During a political rally in Assam, Piyush Hazarika, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party showed a remarkable display of religious harmony. While addressing the election gathering, he halted his speech midway after hearing the call to prayer (Azaan) from a nearby mosque.

The video of this incident showing Hazarika pausing his speech to respectfully observe the Azaan has gone viral on social media platforms. In the footage, he can be seen halting his speech and waiting until the Azaan concludes before resuming his address.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika pauses his speech as 'Azaan' plays out from a nearby Mosque, during an election campaign.



May 1, 2024

Hazarika was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jayant Basumatari in Chirang district under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Netizens laud Hazarika's gesture

Hazarika's gesture has garnered widespread praise, with many lauding it as an example of religious tolerance and harmony. Social media users have hailed it as a lesson for politicians, emphasising the importance of not exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.

Speaking about his action, Hazarika stated that he chose to pause his speech to avoid hurting anyone's religious sentiments. He emphasised the need to respect all religions and promote unity among people.

The elections to 10 of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam took place in the first 2 phases of voting. The voting for remaining four seats is scheduled to take place in the third phase on May 7.