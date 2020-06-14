Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, found hanging in Bandra flat

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday. According to reports, Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.
A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate. Mumbai Police spokesperson said that no suicide note has been found yet.
According to police sources, he had breakfast today morning and went inside his bedroom. His house help knocked his door but however when he did not responded they broke open the door and found him hanging.
As soon as the news broke, many expressed shock and extended condolences in this hour of grief.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to twitter and expressed condolences on the demise of the young actor, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."
Here are some visuals from Sushant Singh Rajput's building:
Rajput is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".
Earlier on June 9, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide. As per news agency ANI, Disha jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. However, after interrogating her close friend, police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days.
