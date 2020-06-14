Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, found hanging in Bandra flat

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday. According to reports, Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate. Mumbai Police spokesperson said that no suicide note has been found yet.

According to police sources, he had breakfast today morning and went inside his bedroom. His house help knocked his door but however when he did not responded they broke open the door and found him hanging.