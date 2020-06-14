Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Actor's ex-manager took her life days before tragic event

Days before Rajput took his own life, his former manager had also passed away in Malwani. Celebrity manager Disha Salian, fell off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise late on Monday.

As the Free Press Journal's Priyanka Navalkar had earlier reported, Salian had allegedly jumped out of a bedroom window and fallen to the ground. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. It must however be mentioned that no suicide note had been forund, and the Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. After interacting with a close friend of Salian, the police had said that she had been suffering from depression in recent times.

Reacting to the same, Rajput had taken to Instagram stating that Salian's death was "such devastating news".