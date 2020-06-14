Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Actor's ex-manager took her life days before tragic event

On Sunday afternoon, actor Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away. Officials from Mumbai Police have confirmed that the Bollywood star committed suicide in his Bandra house on Sunday. He was 34.
While there was an outpouring of grief on social media platforms over Rajput's demise, many have also pointed out a strange coincidence.
Days before Rajput took his own life, his former manager had also passed away in Malwani. Celebrity manager Disha Salian, fell off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise late on Monday.
As the Free Press Journal's Priyanka Navalkar had earlier reported, Salian had allegedly jumped out of a bedroom window and fallen to the ground. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. It must however be mentioned that no suicide note had been forund, and the Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. After interacting with a close friend of Salian, the police had said that she had been suffering from depression in recent times.
Reacting to the same, Rajput had taken to Instagram stating that Salian's death was "such devastating news".
Rajput who rose to stardom with TV soaps such as Pavitra Rishta found his big film break with the movie Kai Po Che. In the ensuing years Rajput starred in a slew of films including the MS Dhoni biopic, Kedarnath and Raabta.
His most recent release was Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
