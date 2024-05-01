'Divide & Rule In Its DNA': BJP Hits Out At Cong Over Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ram-Shiv' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla | X | ANI

New Delhi, May 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark on Ram-Shiv, stating that they have a long history of "divide and rule" in its DNA.

Poonawalla accused Congress of attempting to create divisions within Hindu society based on caste and other lines, further suggesting that Kharge's statement represents a new level of controversy.

"Congress has a long history of divide and rule in its DNA. They have divided Hindu society on caste, linguistics and other lines now also they are trying to divide but today they have crossed all limits and they want to even divide our gods. They are saying they will do Shiva versus Ram. Will they say this about any other religion? And in 'Modi virodh' now they have gone to the extent of such 'Ram Virodh' that sometimes they say Ram does not exist, they oppose Ram Temple. They say 'Surya tilak' of Shree Ram is 'pakhand', they abuse Ramcharitmanas, they abuse 'Jai Shree Ram' and today they are saying we will fight Ram and Shiva will fight Ram," Poonawalla said.

"This shows the mindset of Congress. 'Sanatan Samapti' is said by their ally, Khargeji's son says 'Sanatana is a disease' even Khargeji has said that 'Sanatana will come if Modi wins' so this Sanatana Virodhi, Hindu Virodhi Ram Virodhi face of Congress party has once again come to the fore."

Kharge made his comment while seeking votes for the Congress candidate from the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha seat, Shivakumar Dahariya earlier in the day.

He stated, "This candidate is Shivkumar Dahariya. His name is Shivkumar - 'barabar ye Ram ka muqabla kar sakta hai kyunki ye Shiv hai' (He can compete with Ram because he is Shiva). I am also Mallikarjun. (Main bhi Shiv hoon)."

The Congress President criticised the Prime Minister claiming he was leading a "negative campaign" in the Lok Sabha elections. Hitting out at PM Modi, Kharge said, "This election is being fought to keep India united and save the Constitution and democracy. Modi and his followers say again and again that BJP will cross 400- figure. They are seeking 400-plus seats not for the welfare of the poor, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward caste....They are seeking it to take away the poor people's rights."

The Congress veteran also asked why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had to clarify that they were not going to change the Constitution or end reservations if some BJP leader had not talked about such plans earlier.