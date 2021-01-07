Sadhguru condoles passing away of legendary fashion designer Satya Paul

His son, Puneet Nanda, wrote on Facebook, “He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing."

Satya Paul’s journey started from the hardships of Partition, learning from his own initiatives and always acknowledging the abundance and wonder of life. His inquisitive nature led him to be a pioneer in the field of retail starting in the late 60s, and expanding to exports of the finest Indian handloom products to high end retail stores in Europe and America. In 1980, he launched the first ‘saree boutique’ in India, L’Affaire, and in 1986, India’s first designer label with his son Puneet. The Satya Paul brand became one of the premier brands of the country. He passed on the mantle to his son in 2000, and they later exited the company in 2010.