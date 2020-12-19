Traditional systems of medicine must coexist with modern medicine: Sadhguru to leading surgeons of India

Coimbatore: Recognising the benefits of traditional medicine, Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, says that traditional systems of medicine must survive and coexist with modern medicine. Speaking at the 80th annual Congress of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) on the topic “Compassionate Knife”, the Indian yogi also spoke about the need to create a culture of health and well-being in our communities that goes beyond doctors and healthcare services.
India has long been a thriving centre for traditional health practices, with the World Health Organisation announcing earlier this month that it will set up a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in the country. Sadhguru believes we must not neglect the medical advances made in the past and there should be a knowledge and appreciation of traditional health practices.
“Whatever knowledge and insights we have gleaned out of thousands of years of experience of life upon this planet, should we simply keep it aside because a new force has come into play? Should we throw out all that and just go by the new things we have discovered in the last 150 years? No, this is not the way to approach life. Why do we think alternate medicine is an alternate? It is not alternate, it is part of it,” said Sadhguru.
Speaking about how to lead a balanced life and the need to change our approach to health, Sadhguru observed: “We have not focused on creating a culture of health; we are only talking about healthcare, as if someone else can deliver health to us. Somebody else delivering health to us is not a good idea. Health must happen from within us. Beyond that, certain things will come to us. For that a doctor is needed.”
The event was hosted by reputed surgeon P. Raghu Ram, the president of the Association of Surgeons of India. ASI, the world’s second largest surgical organisation that represents practicing surgeons and surgical trainees all across India, has a presence in all the 29 States and Union Territories of India.
Ever since the lockdown announced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Isha Foundation has offered Inner Engineering online for free to healthcare providers who have sacrificed their own wellbeing to keep us all safe during these uncertain times.
A large number of healthcare professionals have benefitted from the offer globally since the lockdown.
In appreciation of the work of surgeons in the country, the Indian yogi encouraged the participants at the congress to take up Inner Engineering Online, a technology to improve physical health, enhance mental stability, and promote spiritual well-being.
“You must equip yourself not just with medical knowledge and skills, but with an inner balance. For all the surgeons, if you wish, we will offer this Inner Engineering Online. You can see how to reach them and then we can also initiate them into the process which will bring a certain level of steadiness and balance within you, for which there is no substitute in life,” Sadhguru said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)