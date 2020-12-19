Traditional systems of medicine must coexist with modern medicine: Sadhguru to leading surgeons of India

“Whatever knowledge and insights we have gleaned out of thousands of years of experience of life upon this planet, should we simply keep it aside because a new force has come into play? Should we throw out all that and just go by the new things we have discovered in the last 150 years? No, this is not the way to approach life. Why do we think alternate medicine is an alternate? It is not alternate, it is part of it,” said Sadhguru.

Speaking about how to lead a balanced life and the need to change our approach to health, Sadhguru observed: “We have not focused on creating a culture of health; we are only talking about healthcare, as if someone else can deliver health to us. Somebody else delivering health to us is not a good idea. Health must happen from within us. Beyond that, certain things will come to us. For that a doctor is needed.”

The event was hosted by reputed surgeon P. Raghu Ram, the president of the Association of Surgeons of India. ASI, the world’s second largest surgical organisation that represents practicing surgeons and surgical trainees all across India, has a presence in all the 29 States and Union Territories of India.

Ever since the lockdown announced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Isha Foundation has offered Inner Engineering online for free to healthcare providers who have sacrificed their own wellbeing to keep us all safe during these uncertain times.