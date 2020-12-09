The Great Reset: Isha Foundation conducts grassroots event in Yavatmal

Yavatmal: Drawing attention to a wide range of social and economic issues that need to be addressed in shaping a ‘Post-COVID-19’ world, Isha Foundation, a partner of the World Economic Forum, conducted Citizens Dialogue, a special grassroots event in Yavatmal on December 7.
The event was a part of the ‘The Great Reset’ initiative proposed by the World Economic Forum.
Isha volunteers conducted and moderated The Citizen Dialogue with 14 participants from the Yavatmal and Ghatanji blocks of the distressed Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. Participants from different walks of life comprising farmers, youth, women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) and professionals took part in the discussion.
The participants engaged enthusiastically and expressed their views and concerns vividly, happy to be part of a forum where they could express their views and opinions regarding the betterment of society.
Shri Yogesh Rathod, a farmer from Yevti village, said, “Today, a small farmer like me has had the opportunity to express my views and opinions on the impact and possibilities of the COVID pandemic directly to the WEF. In this process I was able to see the problems faced by my village and what decisions or policies could help to solve them.”
Shri Rajendra Gobade, a teacher from the village of Khapri, said, “This dialogue was a great platform for me to say what I think, and to speak about the necessary decisions that I feel should be taken now in order to be better prepared for any future crisis."
Isha’s team of 30 Nadiveeras has been engaged in facilitating several Tree-based agriculture models and other aspects of farmer support in Yavatmal for the past few years as a part of the Rally for Rivers movement.
With an aim to register citizen voices about the COVID-19 pandemic and the road to recovery, this global project aims to carry the concerns of common people to a platform of world leaders who will engage in shaping a ‘Post-COVID’ world.
This initiative has been coordinated by Missions Publiques, a Paris-based organization specializing in deliberative processes. The Citizen Dialogues will be held through the end of the year across the world and will be the first step in the global process of bringing citizens’ voices and perspectives into the WEF’s Great Reset initiative.
Focused on registering citizen voices about the COVID-19 pandemic and the road to recovery, this global project aims to carry the concerns of common citizens to a platform of world leaders who will engage in shaping a 'Post-COVID' world. As a strategic National Partner, Isha Foundation is participating to shape both the topics and themes of the overall dialogues, as well as organizing The Dialogue in India.
