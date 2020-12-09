The Great Reset: Isha Foundation conducts grassroots event in Yavatmal

The participants engaged enthusiastically and expressed their views and concerns vividly, happy to be part of a forum where they could express their views and opinions regarding the betterment of society.

Shri Yogesh Rathod, a farmer from Yevti village, said, “Today, a small farmer like me has had the opportunity to express my views and opinions on the impact and possibilities of the COVID pandemic directly to the WEF. In this process I was able to see the problems faced by my village and what decisions or policies could help to solve them.”

Shri Rajendra Gobade, a teacher from the village of Khapri, said, “This dialogue was a great platform for me to say what I think, and to speak about the necessary decisions that I feel should be taken now in order to be better prepared for any future crisis."

Isha’s team of 30 Nadiveeras has been engaged in facilitating several Tree-based agriculture models and other aspects of farmer support in Yavatmal for the past few years as a part of the Rally for Rivers movement.