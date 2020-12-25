Registrations for Isha’s 7-month free residential course ‘Sadhanapada’ now open

“Every human being deserves to live in a consecrated space, a space that helps you transcend the ways of the world.” - Sadhguru

Coimbatore: The application process for Sadhanapada, an offering from Sadhguru to spend seven months at the Isha Yoga Center with the goal of transforming oneself, has begun.

In this programme, which is designed by Sadhguru and provided free of charge, each participant goes through focused sadhana that involves volunteering (seva) and yogic practices, and being immersed in powerful consecrated spaces. Sadhanapada allows one to take charge of their body and mind in order to live life joyfully and effortlessly.

Every year, Sadhguru offers the opportunity to spend time at the consecrated space of the Isha Yoga Center through this programme. Those who wish to take part in Sadhanapada need to stay at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for seven months, from Guru Purnima (July 2021) until Mahashivratri (February 2022). Participants, age 18 and above, from all walks of life, can participate in this offering.