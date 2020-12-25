Registrations for Isha’s 7-month free residential course ‘Sadhanapada’ now open

“Every human being deserves to live in a consecrated space, a space that helps you transcend the ways of the world.” - Sadhguru
Coimbatore: The application process for Sadhanapada, an offering from Sadhguru to spend seven months at the Isha Yoga Center with the goal of transforming oneself, has begun.
In this programme, which is designed by Sadhguru and provided free of charge, each participant goes through focused sadhana that involves volunteering (seva) and yogic practices, and being immersed in powerful consecrated spaces. Sadhanapada allows one to take charge of their body and mind in order to live life joyfully and effortlessly.
Every year, Sadhguru offers the opportunity to spend time at the consecrated space of the Isha Yoga Center through this programme. Those who wish to take part in Sadhanapada need to stay at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for seven months, from Guru Purnima (July 2021) until Mahashivratri (February 2022). Participants, age 18 and above, from all walks of life, can participate in this offering.
“I would say I didn't really know the definition of an adventure until Sadhanapada. It took me a while to ‘go with it’, but once I saw that not knowing what was coming next was actually thrilling rather than terrifying, it became fantastic! I desperately wanted an adventure and I got it for sure,” says Jovana Balanovic, a Social Scientist from New Zealand.
“I have become more dynamic. Earlier, before picking up anything in my life, I would be apprehensive as to whether I would be able to do it or not. This fear has gone because now I feel that today I am going to learn something new that I have never done before,” says Rekha Verma, a Software Engineer from Haryana.
In order to take part in Sadhanapada, it is mandatory for all interested participants to attend the Inner Engineering programme (full course with initiation into Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya). Due to the rigorous nature of the schedule and activity, it is also essential that participants are of good mental, emotional and physical health. In addition, the participation in Isha Hatha Yoga programmes (Surya Kriya, Angamardana, Yogasanas) and Advanced Isha Yoga programmes (Bhava Spandana, Shoonya Meditation) is highly recommended.
Interested participants can apply on the Sadhanapada website: http://isha.sadhguru.org/sadhanapada
With the COVID-19 pandemic still on, Isha Yoga Center is taking many steps to ensure the health and safety of all who stay, including maintaining social distancing, regular medical screening and preventative measures such as consuming kashayam (immunity boosting drink), neem and turmeric.
