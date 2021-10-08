Sabyasachi Dutta returns to TMC, BJP protests against alleged breaking of assembly norms

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs on Friday held an agitation in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after the TMC allegedly broke the norms of the Assembly.

Addressing the media, Suvendu said that after Durga Puja, the BJP will agitate against TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee for breaking protocol and doing party activity in Assembly. “We will also move to Calcutta High Court and will file a PIL, will also ask the Speaker to take necessary action against the incident and take action against Partha Chatterjee and TMC minister Farhad Hakim. I will also complain to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar,” said Suvendu.

Dutta was welcomed back to the TMC in the presence of state ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata. Soon after the incident, the Leader of Opposition took to Twitter and slammed the TMC leaders.

“The WB Assembly witnessed a rare & exceptional event which no other Assembly in India has ever seen. The Ruling Party using the Assembly as its own Party Office is plain & simple ridiculous. Making someone join the party fold at the Assembly defames it considerably,” read the tweet.

Urging all the opposition parties to unite against the alleged attack on the constitutional norm, Suvendu claimed every opposition political party should raise their voice against TMC.

“The lamentable act of the Parliamentary Affairs MIC conducting party affairs in the Assembly is an attack on the Constitutional norms. To protest against this malpractice, I along with fellow BJP MLAs gathered in front of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s statue with the Constitution in hand. Every party should also protest,” mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, however, said that such an act of joining didn’t break any norms.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:12 PM IST