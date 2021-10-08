Lakhimpur Kheri violence: People want 'GOP'-led opposition, but it needs to fix deep-rooted problems, says Prashant Kishor

Poll-strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday in a cryptic tweet signalled a divide between him and Congress over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said the Grand Old Party (the Congress) needs to fix its deep-rooted problems and get rid of its structural weaknesses.

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP-led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," Kishor said in a tweet.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily had last month voiced strong support for Kishor's induction into the Congress and said those opposing his entry into the party were "anti-reform".

Though there has been speculation both within and outside the Congress over Kishor's likely admission into the party, there has been no official word indicating his entry.

Kishor's tweet is being viewed by many as an indication that things may not be working out between him and the party leadership.

A total of eight people died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

The UP police on Thursday made the first arrests in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence taking into custody two people and also summoned Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused, for questioning.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:40 PM IST