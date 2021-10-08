e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Where is Ashish Mishra? Accused of murder, Union Minister's son skips police summons

FPJ Web Desk
A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. | ANI

Days after being accused of murder, Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son has now skipped police questioning. He had been asked to appear before the According to reports, he had been asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. However, reports suggest that he had not turned up more than an hour later.

As per a PTI report quoting sources, Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team had arrived at the office on time. A nine-member team headed by the DIG had been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

Eight people including four farmers had been killed on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, sparking nationwide outrage. The farmers were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP worker. The farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. Farmers claim that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
Free Press Journal