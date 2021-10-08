e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:02 PM IST

Centre to issue fresh travel guidelines for foreign nationals after UK discontinues mandatory COVID-19 norms: Reports

ANI
MoHW | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Centre will issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the British government ordered to discontinue mandatory COVID-19 norms for those vaccinated with Covishield and travelling from India to the UK, sources said on Friday.

"Ministry of Health is going to issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK," sources said. This comes a day after the UK government announced that no quarantine will be required for vaccinated Indians travellers.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Thursday, said that there would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from October 11, thereby ending the row over what New Delhi described as "discriminatory" travel rules by London.
Last month, London announced the new rules making it mandatory for a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK.

Enraged by the move, India in retaliation has imposed reciprocal measures for UK citizens travelling to India since October 4.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Liz Truss held talks on Friday and agreed to facilitate travel between the two nations."Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030," Jaishankar tweeted.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:02 PM IST
