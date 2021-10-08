Air Force Day 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi and others extend wishes to IAF

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh several other political leaders on Friday extended wishes to Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Air Force Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, said that the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force (IAF) which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. President Kovind further said that he is sure that the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence.

"Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to air warriors of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and their families on Air Force Day. PM Modi also shared a few pictures of the air warriors and said that the IAF is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings to the brave “air warriors” of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"My heartiest greetings on Air Force Day! Be it war or peace, our Air Warriors have always made the nation proud through their courage, professionalism and excellence. May these winged warriors keep soaring bringing glory to the nation," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

While extending greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the nation is proud of the glorious history of the valorous Air Force. "On Indian Air Force Day, we salute our brave Air warriors for selflessly serving the nation and protecting its integrity. We are proud of the glorious history of our valorous Air Force. May you continue to inspire the countrymen with your unparalleled devotion and commitment," Amit Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a video of his speech as well as of various moments of glory of the IAF fighters and said, "Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity & resilience & being steadfast in the service to the nation."

JP National President JP Nadda also extended wishes to Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Air Force Day. Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda said: "On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, I salute our brave soldiers and their families. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force for safeguarding our skies with indomitable courage and determination. We are indebted for your dedication & valour for Maa Bharati. Jai Hind," JP Nadda said.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force is proudly celebrating its 89th anniversary today. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:15 AM IST