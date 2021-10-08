e-Paper Get App

21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours
India

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:34 AM IST

India reports 21,257 COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 205 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Friday morning indicates that 24,963 people also recovered during this time. With this, the country's active caseload has now dropped to 2.4 lakh - the lowest in 205 days.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:34 AM IST
