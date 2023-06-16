RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav Makes Controversial Comments: 'Ramcharitmanas Was Written In Mosque'

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav | Twitter

Months after RJD minister Chandrashekhar had stoked controversy by saying that the "Ramcharitmanas should be burnt down as it spreads hatred against lower castes," another RJD leader and MLA Ritlal Yadav made the claim that the "Ramcharitmanas was written in a mosque." The Bihar RJD MLA from Danapur made the comments in Patna. Ritlal Yadav also advised all to "pick up the history books and check" to prove that his point is correct.

Strange Claim

The MLA was speaking to press in Patna. He was asked a question on BJP and he started speaking on "Hindutva", shows videos by news channels. While speaking, he said that "attempts were made to make people fight amongst each other in the name of Hindutva." But then he made the claim that "Ramcharitmanas was written in a mosque" and said one can check "history books" to know about it if one wishes to find out more about his claims.

Controversial Past

This is not Ritlal Yadav's first brush with controversy. In April 2022, police had arrested two private bodyguards of Danapur MLA Ritlal Yadav and recovered arms and ammunition during an operation, police had said in an official statement.

Repeat of Chandrashekhar's comments?

Ritlal Yadav's comments on Ramcharitmanas once again brought up the controversy that had broken out over Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar's controversial comments on the book. In January this year, speaking at a college event, Chandrashekhar had said that the Ramcharitmanas should be burnt as it "contained insults for the lower castes."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had told him to take back his statement. "There shouldn't be any interference with any religion. All people of all religions should be given the freedom to practice whatever they like. I even asked him to take back his statement," Nitish Kumar had said.