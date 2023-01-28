e-Paper Get App
Ramcharitmanas row: Ayodhya seer announces bounty of ₹ 500 on SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Swami Prasad Maurya had demanded ban on the holy book of Ramcharitmanas saying it has derogatory verses against backwards and Dalit.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Swami Prasad Maurya | ANI
An Ayodhya seer on Saturday announced "a bounty of Rs 500" on senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly disrespecting the Ramcharitmanas. 

Tapasvi Chhavni Temple chief priest Mahant Paramhans Das told PTI, "I will give a reward of Rs 500 to the person who will behead Maurya who had recently shown disrespect to Ramcharitmanas." Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas "insult" a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be "banned".

The Ramcharitmanas

Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in Awadhi language, is based on the Ramayana and has been composed by 16th-century Bhakti poet Tulsidas.

