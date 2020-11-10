From Anant Singh to Ritlal Yadav: Here's how Bahubali's of Bihar are faring this election

With much of the NDA's election narrative focusing on RJD's association with "jungle raj", an allusion to the alleged collapsed law and order during the 15 years when Lalu-Rabri ruled the state in succession, the fate of "bahubalis", leaders known for strong-arm tactics, is being keenly watched.

Well, two of the most notorious criminal-turned-politicians- Anant Singh (Mokama) and Reetlal Yadav (Danapur)- are contesting on RJD tickets.

Here's how Bahubali's of Bihar are faring this election:

1. Anant Singh

Anant Singh, one of Bihar's most notorious criminal-turned-politicians, is contesting from the Mokama seat on an RJD ticket. Interestingly, from what the recent trends show, he is leading in Mokama with 57.77% votes. He has polled 12,217 votes.

Meanwhile, JDU's Rajeev Lochan Singh is trailing with 5,460 votes at 23.69%.

2. Pappu Yadav

Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik President Pappu Yadav is trailing in Madhepura with 5,046 votes.

JDU's Nikhil Mandal is leading with 10,434 votes.

Well, this could be a major setback for Pappu Yadav as in 2014, he had won the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency after defeating JDU's Sharad Yadav. He was contesting on RJD ticket back then.

3. Ajay Yadav

Ajay Yadav, contesting from the Atri constituency on an RJD ticket, is trailing with 32.32% votes. He has so far managed to garner 19,480 votes. However, there is a close competition with JDU's Manorma Devi who is leading in Atri with 32.45% votes. With 19,560 votes for Devi, it will be interesting to see who wins the seat.

4. Ritlal Yadav

RJD's Ritlal Yadav is now leading with 31, 501 votes at 63.88% in Danapur constituency. He is ahead of sitting BJP MLA Asha Devi who has 20.06% votes.

5. Abhay Kumar Sinha

Contesting on JDU ticket, Abhay Kumar Sinha is trailing with 30.11% votes in Belaganj constituency. With 47.23% votes, RJD's Surendra Prasad Yadav is leading by about 17% votes.