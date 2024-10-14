'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Leads Investor Summit In Munich & London

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's visit to Germany | X/@BhajanlalBjp

Ahead of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit scheduled in December a high-level delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has reached to Munich for European leg of investor outreach to invite prominent business houses and firms based out of Germany and the UK for making investment in Rajasthan on Monday.

The CM-led delegation will partake in ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investors’ Roadshows and ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Tourism Meets in Munich & London during its 6-day visit to the region. Deputy Chief Minister Ms. Diya Kumari is also there in the delegation. This is the second foreign visit of CM Sharma to get investments for the state. Before this Sharma had visited Japan and South Korea in September.

The delegation will meet companies from sectors such as construction, mobility, automobile, startups, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, defense, education, health, food processing, public transport, green hydrogen, renewable energy, engineering among others and invite them for making investment in Rajasthan. The delegation will also invite the company representatives to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur on 9th-10th-11th December. Several one-on-one meetings of the Chief Minister-led delegation have also been planned with firms based out of Germany and the UK to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan.

This includes meeting companies like Albatross Projects, Knauf Engineering, SFC Energy AG, JCB, Renew Power, CyanConnode etc. During his visit to the UK, he will touch base with select parliamentarians of the United Kingdom to facilitate investment in Rajasthan.

As part of its continuous outreach to the people of Rajasthan origin, the Government of Rajasthan delegation will meet the members of the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and members from the Indian diaspora. In this regard, CM-led delegation will interact with members of the NRR community in Munich and participate in a ‘Rising Rajasthan’ diaspora meet in London.

The NRR community and the Indian diaspora members will be requested to become the bridge between the European investors and Rajasthan and facilitate investment into the state.In the run-up to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit, the extensive outreach has resulted in securing Investment proposals (MoUs) worth over INR 12.75 lakh crore so far.