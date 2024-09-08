 Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Embarks On 6 Day Visit To Japan & South Korea To Promote Investment Opportunities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Embarks On 6 Day Visit To Japan & South Korea To Promote Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Embarks On 6 Day Visit To Japan & South Korea To Promote Investment Opportunities

The delegation will also partake in the ‘Neemrana Day’ celebrations in the Japanese capital. Neemrana is a Japanese Industrial Zone cluster in Rajasthan’s Alwar district that hosts a number of Japanese companies.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma left for a six-day visit of Japan and South Korea to showcase Rajasthan as a major investment destination of India. Sharma with a delegation of senior officers and deputy CM Prem Chand Bairva will meet business leaders of both the countries and invite them to the investment summit Rising Rajasthan scheduled from 9th to 11th December this year. 

 The delegation will also partake in the ‘Neemrana Day’ celebrations in the Japanese capital. Neemrana is a Japanese Industrial Zone cluster in Rajasthan’s Alwar district that hosts a number of Japanese companies.

Read Also
Video: Vande Bharat Train’s Drivers, Guard Assaulted By Railway Employees Over Operational Dispute...
article-image

The key focus areas for seeking investment into Rajasthan during the Japan and South Korea investors’ meet will be Infrastructure, Tourism, Food Processing, Chemicals, Electronics System and Design Manufacturing, Stone, Education etc. The delegation will also meet a group of Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) during their Japan visit and also participate in the community programs.  Two round-table discussions will take place in the capital city of South Korea Seoul - one with Tourism Association and the other with Korean Stone Association.

Read Also
4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In...
article-image

In the run-up to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, the government of Rajasthan is going to organize investors’ meets around the country as well as overseas. The domestic investors’ meet has been planned at commercial centers such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai while on the global front, South Korea, Japan, The United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore have been chosen for investment meets. Last month, the first domestic Investors’ Meet of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 was held in India’s commercial capital Mumbai, signing investment MoUs worth INR 4.5 lakh Crore.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Bajrang Punia Gets Threatening WhatsApp Message Asking To 'Quit Congress'; Probe Underway

VIDEO: Bajrang Punia Gets Threatening WhatsApp Message Asking To 'Quit Congress'; Probe Underway

Uttrakhand: Dhami Government Permits State Employees To Join RSS Activities

Uttrakhand: Dhami Government Permits State Employees To Join RSS Activities

Jawhar Sircar Resigns From TMC, Writes To Mamata Banerjee Saying He Wants To Quit As Party MP

Jawhar Sircar Resigns From TMC, Writes To Mamata Banerjee Saying He Wants To Quit As Party MP

Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical...

Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical...

Bihar: 'Doctor Yelled At Me When I Asked Why Was He Watching YouTube During Surgery,' Says...

Bihar: 'Doctor Yelled At Me When I Asked Why Was He Watching YouTube During Surgery,' Says...