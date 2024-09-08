Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Embarks On 6 Day Visit To Japan & South Korea To Promote Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma left for a six-day visit of Japan and South Korea to showcase Rajasthan as a major investment destination of India. Sharma with a delegation of senior officers and deputy CM Prem Chand Bairva will meet business leaders of both the countries and invite them to the investment summit Rising Rajasthan scheduled from 9th to 11th December this year.

The delegation will also partake in the ‘Neemrana Day’ celebrations in the Japanese capital. Neemrana is a Japanese Industrial Zone cluster in Rajasthan’s Alwar district that hosts a number of Japanese companies.

The key focus areas for seeking investment into Rajasthan during the Japan and South Korea investors’ meet will be Infrastructure, Tourism, Food Processing, Chemicals, Electronics System and Design Manufacturing, Stone, Education etc. The delegation will also meet a group of Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) during their Japan visit and also participate in the community programs. Two round-table discussions will take place in the capital city of South Korea Seoul - one with Tourism Association and the other with Korean Stone Association.

In the run-up to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, the government of Rajasthan is going to organize investors’ meets around the country as well as overseas. The domestic investors’ meet has been planned at commercial centers such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai while on the global front, South Korea, Japan, The United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore have been chosen for investment meets. Last month, the first domestic Investors’ Meet of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 was held in India’s commercial capital Mumbai, signing investment MoUs worth INR 4.5 lakh Crore.