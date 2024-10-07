Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Inaugurates Tiger Safari In Jaipur, Making Pink City Only One With 5 Wildlife Experiences

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurates the new Tiger Safari in Jaipur, adding to the city's unique wildlife experiences | File Photo

Jaipur: The Pink City of Jaipur has got one more tourist destination with a Tiger Safari inaugurated by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday. With this Jaipur has become the only city with five wildlife safaris in it as the one Elephant, Lion and two Leopard Safaris are already there.

The Tiger Safari is situated at Nahargarh Biological Park with tiger and a tigress have been brought from Nagpur are there in the Safari and one more couple of tigers are to be released here soon.

नए मेहमानों का स्वागत है...



आज नाहरगढ़ जैविक उद्यान, जयपुर में 'नाहरगढ़ टाइगर सफारी' में उद्यान में निवास कर रहे नर और मादा बाघ शावकों का नामकरण किया जिसके अंतर्गत मादा शावक को 'स्कंदी' नाम से विभूषित किया गया, जबकि नर शावक को 'भीम' नाम प्रदान किया।



मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह… pic.twitter.com/Nn8iOWLvXB — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 7, 2024

Tiger Safari has been developed in 30 hectares of area at a cost of Rs 453 lakh by the state government. A seven kilometer safari track with fencing, outer track and guard room, water points and 10 shelters has been developed here which will give tourists an opportunity to experience the beauty of tigers in their natural environment.

While inaugurating the Safari the Chief Minister also named two tiger cubs as Skandi and Bheem in Nahargarh Biological Park.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is laying special emphasis on conservation and promotion of wildlife. Three national parks, 26 sanctuaries, 36 conservation reserves and 4 biological parks have been developed in the state.

Due to the continuous conservation efforts of the state government, the number of tigers is increasing. There are about 130 tigers in the state of Rajasthan while two new parks are also being developed in Jaipur," said CM Sharma.

The project of this safari was initiated during the previous Congress government of the state, but due to lack of funds, the project got delayed and now the BJP government got it completed.

The Jaipur has one Elephant Safari known as Hathi Gaon, two Leopard Safari in the Jhalana and Amagargh forest areas and one Lion Safari in Nahargarh forest area. One Bird sanctuary is also proposed near the city in coming months.