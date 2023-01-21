Republic Day 2023: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to be India's Chief Guest

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi | Photo: Wikipedia

New Delhi: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be India's chief guest at the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday.

President el-Sisi is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iit said.

“This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day,” the MEA said. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

During his visit, President el-Sisi will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi and interact with the business community. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that will include five ministers and senior officials.

Egypt President Arrival Date

The 68-year-old leader is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on January 24 and his visit is expected to deepen the “time-tested” partnership between the two countries.

President Sisi has previously visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India Africa Forum Summit and in September 2016 on a State Visit.

India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has also been invited as a ‘Guest Country’ during India’s Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

“President Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 25 January 2023 and President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary the same evening. President Sisi will have a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on President Sisi and the visiting dignitary will also interact with Indian business community at a business event on the same day, the MEA said.

India-Egypt Relationship

India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by civilisational, cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The multifaceted relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of defence and security and convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries work closely at multilateral and international platforms.

Bilateral trade between India and Egypt achieved a record high of USD 7.26 billion in FY 2021-22. The trade was fairly balanced, with USD 3.74 billion Indian exports to Egypt and USD 3.52 billion imports from Egypt to India. More than 50 Indian companies have invested around USD 3.15 billion in diverse sectors of Egyptian economy, including chemicals, energy, textile, garment, agri-business, retail, etc.

