Ditch the traditional snacks! Try this Mexican Corn and Olive Quesadilla this Republic Day

Republic Day is special for every Indian and while most of us try and attend the flag hoisting ceremony, children at home expect good food, for it's their holiday. This year, ditch the monotony and prepare something special to make this holiday filled with a happy feast for your kids. Mexican Corn and Olive Quesadilla by Cornitos is not going to disappoint you. It's very much like Indian parathas wrapped in tortilla. Check it out!

Corn and Olive Quesadillas

Ingredients

6pcs 270gm- Cornitos Tortilla wrap

2tbsp- Olive oil

4 Oz Cheese ( as per availability)

3 Red onion thin sliced

1 cup Corn kernels

1 cup Olive

330gm- Cornitos Salsa Mild

Method

Brush one side of Cornitos Tortilla wrap with the oil. Turn the tortilla wrap over and top with the cheese onion, corn, olives

Sandwich with the remaining tortilla, oiled side-up

In a frying pan heat the quesadilla’s until the cheese melts, cover it with lid for 6-7min on low heat

With the help of pizza cutter or knife cut into triangular pieces,

Serve it with Cornitos Salsa.

