3 Cold Coffee recipes for cosy romantic evenings this winter

Cold Coffee in winters? Sounds crazy right! But there's no fun like sipping on some frosty and satisfying cold coffee in those cozy romantic nights. Cold brew coffee and iced coffee are arguably one of the trendiest summer drinks – but they hold their own charm in winter months.

Coffee, as an ingredient gives energy and heat, so when you drink that in winters, the caffeine in the coffee will add warmth in body and of course, we are not recommending this for children. Here are three classic cold coffee recipes by Rahul Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Coffeeza that are sweet, creamy, and frothy – just like from your favourite café?

Hazelnut Coconut Affogato

Ingredients:

Hazelnut Flavoured Espresso Shot – 40 ml

Vanilla Ice-cream – 1 Scoop

Crushed Hazelnuts – 1 Teaspoon

Strips of tender coconut pulp for garnishing – 1 Tablespoon

Method:

Add a scoop of vanilla ice-cream into a glass.

Pour a warm shot of Hazelnut flavoured espresso over it.

Add crushed nuts and strips of tender coconut pulp for garnish and enjoy.

Iced Mocha Float

Ingredients:

Forte Espresso Shot – 40 ml

Chocolate Ice-cream – 1 Scoop

Ice - ½ Glass

Cold frothed milk – 100ml

Dark Chocolate Squares - 3-4 nos.

Crushed Nuts - For Garnish

Method:

Add dark chocolate squares in a glass.

Brew as shot of espresso over it, mix the molten chocolate in the coffee and let the mixture cool

Add cold frothed milk and ice

Top this with a delicious scoop of chocolate ice cream

Garnish with crushed nuts of your choice and enjoy.

Iced Orange Tropical Coffee

Ingredients:

Espresso Shot (100% Arabica Coffee) – 30ml

Orange Juice – 50ml

Tonic water – 100ml

Simple Syrup – 10ml

Orange Peel – for Garnish

Method:

Pour cold orange juice into a glass, add simple syrup and stir

Add ice cubes into the glass and top with tonic water.

Use the back of a spoon and pour cooled espresso over the mixture to get nice layers. Garnish with an orange peel.