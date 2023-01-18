3 Cold Coffee recipes for cosy romantic evenings this winter

Cold Coffee in winters? Sounds crazy right! But there's no fun like sipping on some frosty and satisfying cold coffee in those cozy romantic nights. Cold brew coffee and iced coffee are arguably one of the trendiest summer drinks – but they hold their own charm in winter months.
Coffee, as an ingredient gives energy and heat, so when you drink that in winters, the caffeine in the coffee will add warmth in body and of course, we are not recommending this for children. Here are three classic cold coffee recipes by Rahul Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Coffeeza that are sweet, creamy, and frothy – just like from your favourite café?
Hazelnut Coconut Affogato
Ingredients:
Hazelnut Flavoured Espresso Shot – 40 ml
Vanilla Ice-cream – 1 Scoop
Crushed Hazelnuts – 1 Teaspoon
Strips of tender coconut pulp for garnishing – 1 Tablespoon
Method:
Add a scoop of vanilla ice-cream into a glass.
Pour a warm shot of Hazelnut flavoured espresso over it.
Add crushed nuts and strips of tender coconut pulp for garnish and enjoy.
Iced Mocha Float
Ingredients:
Forte Espresso Shot – 40 ml
Chocolate Ice-cream – 1 Scoop
Ice - ½ Glass
Cold frothed milk – 100ml
Dark Chocolate Squares - 3-4 nos.
Crushed Nuts - For Garnish
Method:
Add dark chocolate squares in a glass.
Brew as shot of espresso over it, mix the molten chocolate in the coffee and let the mixture cool
Add cold frothed milk and ice
Top this with a delicious scoop of chocolate ice cream
Garnish with crushed nuts of your choice and enjoy.
Iced Orange Tropical Coffee
Ingredients:
Espresso Shot (100% Arabica Coffee) – 30ml
Orange Juice – 50ml
Tonic water – 100ml
Simple Syrup – 10ml
Orange Peel – for Garnish
Method:
Pour cold orange juice into a glass, add simple syrup and stir
Add ice cubes into the glass and top with tonic water.
Use the back of a spoon and pour cooled espresso over the mixture to get nice layers. Garnish with an orange peel.