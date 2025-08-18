Inside Logan Paul & Nina Agdal's Dreamy Italian Wedding At Lake Como

Logan Paul has added a new title to his ever-expanding resume: husband! The 30-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer and WWE sensation tied the knot with Danish model Nina Agdal, 33, in a breathtaking ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

The intimate wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul and his fiancée, Dutch speed skater Julia Leerdam. Jake shared heartfelt glimpses of the nuptials on his Instagram Story, even admitting he was in tears during the emotional vows. Logan’s longtime friend and Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, officiated the ceremony.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding an extra touch of sweetness, Logan and Nina’s 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, was present at the celebration. The couple had joyfully announced her birth in September 2024 through a joint Instagram post captioned: “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

Bridal style & groom’s look

At the altar, Logan opted for a chic white tuxedo jacket paired with classic black trousers and a bow tie. Nina, known for her effortless elegance, stunned in a strapless lace gown, completing the look with a slicked-back bun.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A romance that began in New York

The couple’s love story traces back to June 2022, when rumors sparked after they were spotted on a London date night. Later that year, Logan confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a cozy photo captioned, “Lucky me.”

Nina later revealed that they first crossed paths at an event in New York City. She admitted to The Daily Mail that she “just knew” she had to approach him. Despite nursing a bad back at the time, she managed to convince Logan to join her and her friends for drinks upstairs.

By July 2023, the pair were engaged- once again in Lake Como, where Logan popped the question just months after they marked their one-year anniversary.

A new chapter with baby Esmé

In early 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Nina shared sweet maternity photos on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump while holding ultrasound scans with Logan by her side. Their announcement read: “Another Paul coming this Fall.”