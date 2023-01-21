Republic Day 2023: New Delhi to host 'Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance Festival' on Jan 23-24; check details

Republic Day 2023: New Delhi to host 'Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance Festival' on Jan 23-24 | Official release

23 January is celebrated as 'Parakram Divas' and marks the 126th birth anniversary of 'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose'. Also, as a part of the Republic Day Celebrations 2023, the Ministry of Defence is organising a 'Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance Festival' known as ‘Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka’ in New Delhi. The two-day festival will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on January 23 and January 24. The festival will showcase the display of the prowess of the Armed Forces and the ethnic beauty of India’s tribal culture.

Aim of the Festival

The aim of the festival is to remember the sacrifices of the country’s bravehearts and celebrate the rich cultural heritage which makes India so unique and diverse.

Tickets Details:

The tickets are free of cost for this two-day celebration . Interested persons can book tickets through www.bookmyshow.com

Event Details:

The programme comprises a Military Tattoo which will include Paramotor Gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Motor Cycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band, Khukhri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripaytu and Thangta. In addition to this, an hour of traditional dance performances like Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songmukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada. The grand finale includes a performance by singer Kailash Kher.

The objective is to embrace the true spirit of India and renew the commitment to building a strong and prosperous ‘New India’. The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the event, with Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency.

