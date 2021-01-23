Republic Day 2021 parade: Delhi police issues advisory

Delhi Police said on Saturday that citizens will be allowed to watch the Republic Day parade at Rajpath strictly on the production of an invitation card or a ticket.

The police issued an advisory in which it said that those below 15 years of age will not be allowed at the event.

"This year, entry to RDC-2021 will be strictly through invitation card/ticket only! All those, who don't have a valid Invitation card/ticket are advised to watch the live program at home. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed to RDC-2021 at Rajpath," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the police instructed the invitees not to carry bags, briefcases, pins, eatables, cameras, binoculars, handicams, electronic gadgets such as iPads, iPods, palm-top computers, laptops, computers, tablet computers, power-banks, digital diaries.