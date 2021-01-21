Farmer's tractor rally on Republic Day: Govt denies permission to hold rally on Delhi's outer ring road

Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union on Thursday that the Central government has said that the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi's outer ring road due to security reasons.

His remarks came after attending a meeting between farmers and Delhi Police over the tractor rally against the three agriculture laws.

"The Central government has said that tractor parade on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi's outer ring road, due to security reasons. We are clear that we will conduct a tractor parade there only. After tomorrow's meeting with Centre, we will hold another meeting with police" said Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union.