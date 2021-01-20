Tractor rally on Republic Day? Protesting farmers meet with cops as SC hears Centre's plea

For more than 50 days, farmers from various parts of the country have converged in and around Delhi, protesting against three contentious farm laws. With no consensus being reached thus far, the agitators had announced their intent to hold a tractor rally to the national capital on Republic Day.
Days after the Supreme Court indicated that a decision on the rally being permitted would be for the Delhi Police to make, several farm leaders on Wednesday met with officials. A group of farm union leaders met with top officials of Delhi, Haryana and UP police on Wednesday to discuss the route and arrangements for their scheduled tractor rally on January 26 to protests against the three farm laws.
"We've told them that we'll hold tractor march at Ring Road, they should accept it. We'll have further info after meet but they won't face any disturbance due to it," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told news agency ANI.
Speaking on Monday the Supreme Court had said that they would continue hearing the matter the next day. Presently, the apex court is hearing pleas on the issue of farmers protest at Delhi borders and Centre's plea against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest.
According to updates shared by Live Law, the apex court has allowed the Delhi Police to withdraw its application seeking restraint orders against the proposed tractor rally. Reportedly, the bench led by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde had said that this was not a matter for the police to decide on, and that the police should come to a decision.
(With inputs from agencies)
