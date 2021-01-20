Tractor rally on Republic Day? Protesting farmers meet with cops as SC hears Centre's plea

For more than 50 days, farmers from various parts of the country have converged in and around Delhi, protesting against three contentious farm laws. With no consensus being reached thus far, the agitators had announced their intent to hold a tractor rally to the national capital on Republic Day.

Days after the Supreme Court indicated that a decision on the rally being permitted would be for the Delhi Police to make, several farm leaders on Wednesday met with officials. A group of farm union leaders met with top officials of Delhi, Haryana and UP police on Wednesday to discuss the route and arrangements for their scheduled tractor rally on January 26 to protests against the three farm laws.

"We've told them that we'll hold tractor march at Ring Road, they should accept it. We'll have further info after meet but they won't face any disturbance due to it," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told news agency ANI.