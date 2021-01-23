Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya elated over Lord Ram tableau at Republic Day parade

Lucknow: ‘Jai Sri Ram’ will echo in the air at Rajpath on January 26 when the Yogi Adityanath government showcases its tableau during the Republic Day parade, depicting the model of the proposed Ram temple, ancient heritage of Ayodhya, and several episodes of ‘Ram Lila’ from the epic Ramayana.

The Administrative Officer of the Cultural Department, Ram Teerth, said that about 20 artists from Mathura and Delhi will have been engaged to play different episodes of Ram Lila from the epic Ramayana. Besides, several murals depicting Lord Ram eating berries from Shabri, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjeevani, Lord Ram embracing Nisharaj, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika etc have been created in the tableau, he added.

The officer claimed that the artist from Chandauli, who will be dressed as Lord Ram with a bow in his hand, will be the star attraction of the tableau. Guinness Book recorded Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, statues of Maharishi Vishwamitra and internally famous Mridang player from Ayodhya, Acharya Ram Shanker Das alias Baba Pagal Das, will be the other attractions of UP’s tableau.

Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him on behalf of seers and the people of Ayodhya for including UP’s tableau on Ram temple and Ayodhya.

“The entire world knows about Lord Ram. The tableau on Ayodhya and the Ram temple will bring the temple city back on the world tourism map,” reacted Mahant Satyendra Das, Chief Priest at the makeshift Ram Lala temple.

‘It is a matter of pride for us. We thank Modi ji and Yogi Adityanath ji for giving respect to the Sanatan Dharm and followers of Lord Ram,” said Mahant Kanhaiya Das.

The VHP Spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that people of the country are elated over the inclusion of the Ayodhya tableau in the Republic Day parade.

“Lord Ram is revered by millions and millions of people across the globe. His birthplace will now finally be known to the whole world,” he said.