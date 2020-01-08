Ready to execute Nirbhaya rape convicts, it will bring 'great relief' to all: Meerut hangman

The job of a hangman is not an easy one, but Pawan Jallad says that in case of the Nirbhaya rape convicts, carrying out the death penalty would bring "great relief" to him.
Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society.
"I do not have any information regarding the execution, nobody has spoken to me yet. If anyone approaches me, I am ready to do the job. Earlier, I was asked to be ready for the execution on December 16," Pawan Jallad told reporters.
"Those who were involved in this brutal incident must be hanged, which will send out a strong message in the society," he said.
"Hanging the Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts will certainly bring great relief to me, her parents and everybody else," he added.
Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gangraped and brutalised on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by the four men, along with two others, before being dumped on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Of the six people convicted, one allegedly committed suicide in jail and another, a juvenile, was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.The four remaining convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.
A day after a Delhi court issued the death warrants, the Uttar Pradesh government has conceded to the request of Tihar Jail authorities for availing the services of hangman from Meerut jail to execute the death sentence of Nirbhaya rape convicts.
Jai Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Prisons, said that Tihar Jail authorities had written to avail the service of hangman from Meerut and permission for the same has been approved.
"Tihar jail had written to avail the service of hangman from Meerut for the execution of Nirbhaya Rape case convicts. We have approved permission for the same," Singh said.
(With inputs from agencies)
