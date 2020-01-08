Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar Jail to conduct dummy execution of convicts before Jan 22

New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities will conduct dummy execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts in coming days ahead of their execution on January 22. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held today.

The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where they will be executed on January 22.

"Tihar to conduct dummy execution in coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place," said Tihar Jail administration in a statement.