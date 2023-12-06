Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Murder: Angry Protestors Call For Rajasthan Bandh Over Killing Of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (Watch)

PROTEST IN JAIPUR | ANI

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Members of the Rajput community staged a sit in protest against the murder of national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur. The Rajput community outfits supporting Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday (December 6). Protestors gathered in large numbers at the protest site to raise demonstrations.

The Rajput community outfits supporting Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have called for a state-wide bandh today

A large number of people gathered at Agra Road Highway in Bassi in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. Traffic movement affected, Police personnel present at the spot.

The Rajput community…

Police was deployed in parts of Jaipur as Rajput community outfits call for a state-wide bandh in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena

Dec 6: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was shot dead on December 5 by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. The incident occurred in the Shyam Nagar area.

Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing.



Murder caught on CCTV tape

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. The entire incident was captured on a cctv camera installed at the crime scene. In the video, two men were seen firing multiple shots at Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and shooting another man standing at the door. Soon after a man who had covered his face shot at Gogamedi, he collapsed on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. After executing the murder, the three assailants fleed the spot immediately.

As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. Investigation underway into the incident and a hunt is on for the absconding attackers.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility

After the incident, gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Gogamedi's murder. Rohit Godara is wanted by the NIA posted in his social media page clamining responsibility for the murder. Media reports said that Godara said that Gogamedi was attacked because he was aiding their rivals.

Political blame game over murder

Massive political tug-of-war started after the murder was reported. While BJP condemned the incident, Congress took a swipe at the BJP terming the incident a beginning of "BJP Raj" in Rajasthan. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Gogamedi was not given adequate security despite recieving repeated threats.

On the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, BJP leader Balmukund Acharya says, "Ashok Gehlot is responsible for this incident. Mafia flourished in the state under this government."

Gogamedi lead protest against film- Padmavat

Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi gained prominance when Rajput wings lead by him staged protests against the film ‘Padmavat’ in 2017 . The Rajput wings vehemently opposed the fim leading to violent protests. They claimed that the character portrayal of Rani Padmavati was in apropriate in the film. Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after being expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena.

