 Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Claims Lack Of Security For Rajput Karni Sena Chief: 'Gogamedi Repeatedly Received Death Threats'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Claims Lack Of Security For Rajput Karni Sena Chief: 'Gogamedi Repeatedly Received Death Threats'

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Claims Lack Of Security For Rajput Karni Sena Chief: 'Gogamedi Repeatedly Received Death Threats'

Gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Gogamedi's murder

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
MURDER CAPTURED ON TAPE | PTI

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Reacting to the murder that took place in broad daylight, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "He wasn't given adequate security even after he reported about threats to his life to the police. After forming govt in Rajasthan, we will ensure peace and calm in the state. I assure you that those involved in this incident will not be spared. I appeal to the public to maintain peace. "

Murder caught on camera

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. The entire incident was captured on a cctv camera installed at the crime scene.

In the video, two men are seen firing multiple shots at Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and shooting another man standing at the door. Soon after a man who had covered his face shot at Gogamedi, he is seen collapsing on the floor due to injuries. After executing the murder, the three assailants fleed the spot immediately.

Read Also
Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead In Jaipur, 2 Others Injured; Visuals Surface
article-image

Although Gogamedi rushed to a hospital however he later succumbed to his injuries. Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi during the incident, was seriously injured.

Rohit Goidara claims responsibility

Rohit Goidara claims responsibility | Rohit Goidara Facebook Post

Gangster Rohit Godara claims responsibility

Soon after the incident, gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Gogamedi's murder.

Read Also
Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali
article-image

Investigation underway

As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. Investigation underway into the incident and a hunt is on for the absconding attackers.

With inputs from ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Claims Lack Of Security For Rajput Karni Sena Chief: 'Gogamedi...

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Claims Lack Of Security For Rajput Karni Sena Chief: 'Gogamedi...

Punjab: CBI Court Sentences Three Officials Of SAIL & SBI To 7 Year-Rigorous Imprisonment In...

Punjab: CBI Court Sentences Three Officials Of SAIL & SBI To 7 Year-Rigorous Imprisonment In...

Cyclone Michaung Crosses Andhra Coast, Landfall To Complete In Next 2 Hours; Alert In Adjoining...

Cyclone Michaung Crosses Andhra Coast, Landfall To Complete In Next 2 Hours; Alert In Adjoining...

'BJP Can Win Only In Gau Mutra States': DMK MP Senthil Kumar's Remark Stirs Controversy; Comment...

'BJP Can Win Only In Gau Mutra States': DMK MP Senthil Kumar's Remark Stirs Controversy; Comment...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 05-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Wave...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 05-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Wave...