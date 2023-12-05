Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Claims Lack Of Security For Rajput Karni Sena Chief: 'Gogamedi Repeatedly Received Death Threats'

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Reacting to the murder that took place in broad daylight, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "He wasn't given adequate security even after he reported about threats to his life to the police. After forming govt in Rajasthan, we will ensure peace and calm in the state. I assure you that those involved in this incident will not be spared. I appeal to the public to maintain peace. "
Murder caught on camera
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. The entire incident was captured on a cctv camera installed at the crime scene.
In the video, two men are seen firing multiple shots at Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and shooting another man standing at the door. Soon after a man who had covered his face shot at Gogamedi, he is seen collapsing on the floor due to injuries. After executing the murder, the three assailants fleed the spot immediately.
Although Gogamedi rushed to a hospital however he later succumbed to his injuries. Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi during the incident, was seriously injured.
Rohit Goidara claims responsibility | Rohit Goidara Facebook Post
Gangster Rohit Godara claims responsibility
Soon after the incident, gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Gogamedi's murder.
Investigation underway
As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. Investigation underway into the incident and a hunt is on for the absconding attackers.
