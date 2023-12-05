Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead In Jaipur, 2 Others Injured; Visuals Surface |

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. Two other people were reportedly injured in the firing that took place at his residence. Local police rushed to the spot immediately after the information of the incident was received.

Warning: Following video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion advised.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.