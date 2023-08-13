 Shri Rajput Karni Sena's Bhanwar Singh Saladiya Shot In Udaipur, Accused Taken Into Custody
The right-wing group's chief was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Bhanwar Singh Saladiya | Facebook

Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at and injured by a former member of the right-wing group over an old dispute during an organisational meeting in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Sunday, police said.

Digvijay Singh, a former Udaipur district president of the group, was caught and thrashed by others present at the meeting and later handed over to the police, they said.

Saladiya was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

A meeting of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena was being held at B N College for the launch of a poster for a rally scheduled to be held in Udaipur next month. During the meeting, Digvijay Singh shot the group's president Bhanwar Singh Saladiya in the back over a past dispute, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav told reporters.

Singh was recently removed as an office-bearer of the group and this could be the reason behind the attack, he said.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, Yadav said.



