Ujjain: Rajput Karni Sena to stage demonstration against reservation system & Atrocity Act today

Ujjain: Rajput Karni Sena will take out a vehicle rally for their demands here on Sunday. The rally will start from Nanakheda stadium at 12 noon and will traverse through Sindhi Colony, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park and Police Control Room to reach Dussehra Maidan, where a grand public meeting will be held.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Karni Sena State president Shivpratap Singh Chouhan, organising secretary Jaswant Singh Runji and spokesman Jitendra Singh Barkhedi demanded that in the Assembly elections, the general seat shall be reserved for the general category only. Along with this, the SC/ST Atrocity Act must be amended and all the fallacious cases must be impartially investigated.

Sena demand that once the reservations are excluded from the 9th schedule, the person cannot avail the benefits of it more than once. The students of poor and general category should also get the benefits of the scholarships. The 10 per cent reservation, meant for the Sawarna Samaj should be reviewed and the validity of the eligibility certificate for the same should be increased from at least 1-5 years.

District president of Rajput Society, Ishwar Singh Jhala, and Municipal president, Shubham Singh Rajput put forth the demand of changing the name of the Ghattia sub-division to Pratap Nagar. All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, Parshuram Sena, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha and other general, backward class organisations will back these appeals.